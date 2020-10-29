Advertisement

Meat industry rebounds after COVID-19 setbacks, but will it last?

By Jacqueline Policastro
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 6:10 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Nearly every industry in America is trying to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michael Nepveaux, an economist at the American Farm Bureau Federation, said that one critical area looks to be improving: America’s meat industry.

“We all like to eat, don’t we?” Nepveaux said.

Early in the pandemic, coronavirus outbreaks inside processing plants -- and increased demand at grocery stores -- raised concerns about the possibility of a meat shortage and price increases. But the industry avoided that.

The Department of Agriculture reported in June that meat processing plants were operating at 95% to 98% of their 2019 levels, following President Trump’s executive order to keep them open during the pandemic.

“It’s a question of whether or not we’ll ever be back at 100% of where they were operating," Nepveaux said.

There are many unknowns as we head into 2021: When will we see an end to the pandemic? Will President Trump or Joe Biden be leading the county? Experts we talked to said those factors play a large role in what’s next for the meat industry.

John Anderson is the president of the Minnesota Pork Producers Association. He agrees that the industry is back on track, but he is still concerned about what lies ahead.

“The industry will survive," Anderson said. "The challenge is how does it look coming out the other end?”

Anderson wants more support from Washington, like financial compensation to farmers for pigs that were euthanized when processing plants slowed production in response to the pandemic.

Brooke Rollins, assistant to President Trump, said the president is committed to keeping the supply chain moving.

“The idea that there’s gonna be another run on supermarkets, that the whole country may shut down again, it’s just not going to happen," Rollins said. "At least with this president at the helm.”

Joe Biden said he supports higher wages and protections for workers inside processing plants. But would he shut down plants to fight a COVID outbreak? We asked his campaign several times, but they did not respond to our questions.

Multimedia Journalist Natalie Grim and Photojournalist/Editor Tyler Smith contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Trump Campaign challenges mail-in ballot count in Clark County

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Trump Campaign wants judge to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

Politics

Masks mandatory, 250-person cap for Pence rally in Nevada

Updated: 14 hours ago
Nevada fined Douglas County and an airport there more than $5,500 after a September rally for President Donald Trump drew thousands.

Politics

Nevada judge hears GOP challenge to Vegas ballot counting

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

News

Nevada: 46 percent of voters have already cast ballots

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Eric Trump makes Reno campaign stop

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:47 PM PDT
|
By Ed Pearce
Eric Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Reno on Tuesday.

Latest News

Politics

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:31 PM PDT
|
By Terri Russell
Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno one week before Election Day.

Politics

Eric Trump campaigns for his father in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Eric Trump is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. at a “Make America Great Again” event at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at 3800 S. Virginia St.

Politics

Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Watch Kamala Harris' appearance here.

Politics

Vice President Pence to hold Reno rally Thursday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:16 AM PDT
According to President Donald Trump’s campaign, the rally will be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

News

Julian Castro visits Reno to campaign for Biden, Harris

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT
Julian Castro visits Reno to campaign for Biden, Harris

News

Julian Castro makes campaign stop in Reno on behalf of Biden, Harris

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Former Housing Secretary urging everyone to vote