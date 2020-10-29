Mark Twain Elementary School to go to full-remote learning

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Carson City School District has announced that Mark Twain Elementary School will transition to full-remote learning.

The District says the decision was made over an abundance of caution after a number of employees and students were advised to isolate from confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Students at Mark Twain will remain in full-remote learning until further notice. While the campus is shut down, the buildings will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

The District will also halt meal preparation and distribution a the school.

For more information, you can visit the school district’s website at CarsonCitySchools.com.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.