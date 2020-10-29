Girls on the Run holds mini 5k celebration with safety measures in place

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Girls on the Run Sierras is holding a mini 5K on Saturday as a celebration for the girls who are part of the program.

Girls on the Run helps equip girls with the skills to lead healthy and happy lives.

Due to the pandemic, this year’s annual run is virtual. But the program wanted to hold an in-person event specifically for the girls to celebrate their achievements this season.

On Saturday, October 31, 49 girls, coaches and running buddies will gather at Greater Nevada Field for a mini celebration with health and safety protocols in place.

Girls on the Run Sierras said everyone will wear masks, will stay socially distant, and temperatures will be taken.

The event is not open to the public, however, registration is still open for the virtual Fall 5k. Participants can complete their 5k or activity card through November 1st. More information can be found here.

