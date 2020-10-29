Food Bank of Northern Nevada to host drive-thru trick or treat event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will host a drive-thru trick or treat event at Idlewild Park Thursday night.

Families can celebrate Halloween and give back to the community. Attendees can donate either 5 cans of food or $5 per car.

According to Jocelyn Lantrip the food bank is currently serving about 106,000 people each month and has seen a 30% increase in need for emergency food services. “We’ve seen so many more families in need of our services during this pandemic.”

She continued, "We know that some people are back to work, but we are told every day by families that they are working less hours, they are not making the money that they need to feed their family.”

The food bank’s goal is to collect 2,000 pounds worth of food. “We always need entrees, protein items, fruits and vegetables, really healthy food that you would want for a meal.”

Participants must observe social distancing and wear masks.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.