Advertisement

Food Bank of Northern Nevada to host drive-thru trick or treat event

Attendees can donate either 5 cans or food or $5 per car.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Food Bank of Northern Nevada will host a drive-thru trick or treat event at Idlewild Park Thursday night.

Families can celebrate Halloween and give back to the community. Attendees can donate either 5 cans of food or $5 per car.

According to Jocelyn Lantrip the food bank is currently serving about 106,000 people each month and has seen a 30% increase in need for emergency food services. “We’ve seen so many more families in need of our services during this pandemic.”

She continued, "We know that some people are back to work, but we are told every day by families that they are working less hours, they are not making the money that they need to feed their family.”

The food bank’s goal is to collect 2,000 pounds worth of food. “We always need entrees, protein items, fruits and vegetables, really healthy food that you would want for a meal.”

Participants must observe social distancing and wear masks.

The event is from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

First Responders And Mental Health

Updated: 11 hours ago
First responders experience different types of traumas from their jobs that can spark stress, anxiety, depression, or even suicide.

News

Local law enforcement focus on mental health of first responders

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kelsey Marier
First responders experience different types of traumas from their jobs that can spark stress, anxiety, depression, or even suicide.

News

Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

Updated: 16 hours ago
Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

News

Shutdowns in Washoe County ‘possible’ if COVID-19 cases continue trending upward

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Case trends just as bad now as when pandemic first hit

Latest News

News

Trump Campaign challenges mail-in ballot count in Clark County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Trump Campaign wants judge to stop ballot count in Clark County until new policies are put in place for observers watching that count.

Health

Quad Counties COVID-19 Updates: 40 new cases, 35 recoveries

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
Deaths remain at 22.

News

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: 16 hours ago
Chilly mornings, warm afternoons, and sunshine are in the forecast through the holiday weekend. No measurable precipitation is expected through the first week of November. -Jeff

Coronavirus

Mark Twain Elementary School to go to full-remote learning

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Stanton Tang
The closure will last until further notice.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 293 new cases

Updated: 18 hours ago
Washoe County reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, giving the county 13,090 total cases.

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans to “change the trajectory” as COVID cases rise

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
“Here’s my call to action to each and everyone of you today,” the Governor said. “We must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”