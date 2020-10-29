Advertisement

Coat drive collects coats, hats and mittens for students

(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2020 at 3:23 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Education Alliance of Washoe County is joining with the Big Reno Coat Drive to collect new winter coats for Washoe County students in need.

The drive collects new coats only, with price tags still attached, through Nov. 30.

Go to the coat drive web site for a list of drop-off locations.

“Keeping students warm and dry is more important than ever this year,” Kendall Inskip, executive director of the Education Alliance of Washoe County, said in a statement. “To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, WCSD bus windows, roof hatches, and air vents will be opened to provide enhanced flow of fresh air during bus rides to and from school. Students will need to stay bundled for the duration of their bus ride during the winter months.”

Big Reno Coat Drive started in 2005. They also accept hats, mittens and financial donations.

