Carson City’s “Boonanza” switching to drive thru method

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - More than 35 local businesses and organizations are putting the final touches on the 4th Annual Carson City Boonanza happening Thursday evening.

It will not look the same as year’s past due to COVID 19. The event will now be a drive thru celebration, with decorated booths where volunteers will pass out candy while wearing masks and gloves.

This is taking place on Thursday October 29 at Centennial Park from 4-7 p.m. at the loop around the upper ball fields as Dan Earp, Recreation Superintendent details, "We want everybody to stay in their cars. We’ll have all the vendors on the passenger side of the car. Kids can roll the windows down, hand their bags outside the window, but we do ask that people stay in their car. And we do encourage, even in their cars, they should be wearing masks.”

Organizers are planning a best car costume prize so you’re urged to decorate your car for the evening of fun!

