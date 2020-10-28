Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris was in Reno earlier in the day one week before November 3, 2020. She encouraged Northern Nevadans to get out the vote. Senator Harris contrasted the difference between the two presidential tickets when she hit the stage just before 1:30 in the afternoon.

But before all of that she spoke to our own Terri Russell on why she keeps coming back to our area.

“I mean you know I have been here many times,” she said. “Over the course of my life, you know. It is a second cousin to me as a Bay Area kid. And I care a lot about this area,” she said.

In observance of local gatherings, Senator Harris spoke to an intimate audience of about 100 at the Hawkins Amphitheater.

Exercising social distancing and wearing masks, the group listened to Harris as she talked about the current administration’s response to COVID, the economy, and climate change

“On the list of crises; I don’t have to tell Reno, The climate crisis. You guys know it. You are living it,” she told the crowd.

She elaborated on other plights, particularly as they applied to Nevadans.

“I mean right now in Nevada one in seven households is describing their families as being hungry,” she said. “One in seven households is describing a difficultly or an inability to pay rent. In Nevada, one in four businesses has gone out of business. These are big big issues,” said the Senator from California

Harris says the campaign is taking nothing for granted when it comes to casting a ballot. That’s why she intends to visit Nevada as much as she can to encourage residents to vote and vote early.

Melissa Kuszmal came with her five-year-old son William. He is learning remotely and this was a civics lesson of sorts.

“I just want him to know that there are people, who are trying to get things back on track. And trying to get to school safely,” said Kuszmal.

Guy Lynch says the senator hit the exact perfect note on all the issues which are important to him.

“The reason I am here today is because I wanted to hear what she had to say,” said Lynch. “Like the COVID disaster. It was totally mishandled. Global warming,” he said.

Virtually all of those who came this afternoon to see Senator Harris have already voted. But the campaign hopes those in attendance can get others to the polls.

Asked if the community can expect to see any more big names to our area campaigning for the Biden/Harris ticket before Election Day?

Harris wouldn’t name names but said to stay tuned

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.