Two dead, one injured in Churchill County house fire

A deadly fire in Churchill County is under investigation.
A deadly fire in Churchill County is under investigation.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 7:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State Fire Marshal Division is investigating after two people were found dead following a structure fire in Churchill County.

Around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, deputies with the Churchill County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Sierra Way and Roberson Lane in Churchill County.

When deputies arrived, they found a building behind the main home on fire. The Fallon/Churchill County Volunteer Fire Department responded and put out the flames.

A man and woman were both found dead, and a third man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators have not said how the two people died.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and no further information has been released.

Investigators are looking for witnesses. If you know anything, please contact the State Fire Marshal Arson Hotline at 1-844-NV-ARSON (682-7766).

