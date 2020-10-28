Tahoe nonprofits add bike racks and fix-it stations around the basin

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Tahoe Fund and Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition have added bike racks and fix-it stations all over the basin.

The nonprofits added 100 new bike racks and one repair station at popular spots such as gyms and libraries. Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition’s Gavin Feiger said, “We heard from our members and supporters of the community, that there is not a lot of places to lock up your bike over the years.”

Feiger said the recent additions are part of a $105,000 dollar initiative to support bicyclists and keep Tahoe clean. Since 2018 the nonprofits teamed up to provide access to a total of five free fix-it stations and 450 bike racks.

Tahoe Fund’s Crew Stover said, “Before the bike racks you would either tie the bikes to a tree, find a random post to lock them up against and kind of hope that it was secure and not to be stolen.”

Biking has become very popular in Tahoe and its helping keep the area clean. Feiger said, “It’s great to explore on bikes and exploring on bikes keeps it sustainable and keeps it nice, reduces air pollution.”

A Tahoe resident and frequent biker, Ross said he’s happy to see the additions. “Giving a place for people to park their bikes and get out of the way of pedestrians is a really good idea.”

The nonprofits anticipate to add even more bike racks and stations when more trails are added.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.