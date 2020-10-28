Nevada judge hears GOP challenge to Vegas ballot counting

(AP) - The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

Democrats and a deputy attorney general told a state judge Wednesday that the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republicans are using unfounded and contradictory complaints to try to obstruct ballot counting in the presidential battleground state.

Clark County elections chief Joe Gloria said not using the signature scanner would require a massive mid-process overhaul to add staff and could mean some votes wouldn’t be counted in time.

The judge says the hearing might take all day.

