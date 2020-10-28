Advertisement

Nevada judge hears GOP challenge to Vegas ballot counting

The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.
The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 1:52 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

Democrats and a deputy attorney general told a state judge Wednesday that the Trump campaign and the Nevada Republicans are using unfounded and contradictory complaints to try to obstruct ballot counting in the presidential battleground state.

Clark County elections chief Joe Gloria said not using the signature scanner would require a massive mid-process overhaul to add staff and could mean some votes wouldn’t be counted in time.

The judge says the hearing might take all day.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nevada: 46 percent of voters have already cast ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

Politics

Eric Trump makes Reno campaign stop

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ed Pearce
Eric Trump appeared at a campaign rally in Reno on Tuesday.

Politics

Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Terri Russell
Democratic Vice Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno one week before Election Day.

Politics

Eric Trump campaigns for his father in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 2:04 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Eric Trump is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. at a “Make America Great Again” event at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at 3800 S. Virginia St.

Latest News

Politics

Kamala Harris campaigns in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 27, 2020 at 1:59 PM PDT
|
By Staff
Watch Kamala Harris' appearance here.

Politics

Vice President Pence to hold Reno rally Thursday

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:16 AM PDT
According to President Donald Trump’s campaign, the rally will be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport

News

Julian Castro visits Reno to campaign for Biden, Harris

Updated: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:00 AM PDT
Julian Castro visits Reno to campaign for Biden, Harris

News

Julian Castro makes campaign stop in Reno on behalf of Biden, Harris

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Former Housing Secretary urging everyone to vote

Politics

Pres. Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM PDT
|
By Ken Ritter
The lawsuit filed 10 days before the Nov. 3 election alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April.

News

Reno Type staying busy during election year

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT
|
By Kurt Schroeder
Print shop printing more than a half-million pieces of mail