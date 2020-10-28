Masks mandatory, 250-person cap for Pence rally in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The leaseholder at a Reno airport hangar where Vice President Mike Pence plans a rally has signed an agreement requiring the Republican National Committee to follow all Nevada COVID-19 restrictions.

It includes a 250-person cap and mandatory masks at the Thursday event. The Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority provided a copy of the agreement to The Associated Press on Wednesday.

It states the RNC most secure at least $1 million in liability insurance in addition to the lease holder’s $5 million policy to cover any damages or fines. Nevada fined Douglas County and an airport there more than $5,500 after a September rally for President Donald Trump drew thousands.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)