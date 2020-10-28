Advertisement

Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe planning Haunted Hotel & Food Donation Drive

Grab your costumes and canned goods for some Halloween family fun in Incline Village!
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 5:30 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Grab your costumes and canned goods for some Halloween family fun in Incline Village!

The Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino is hosting a socially-distanced haunted hotel on Halloween from 6-9 p.m. It is free for overnight guests.

Community members are welcome and your admission is to bring non-perishable food items that will be donated to Sierra Community House. The agency focuses on empowering the community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief and legal service.

The second floor of the resort will be transformed into a haunted hotel with each guestroom decorated as a different theme. It will be open to all ages and will include checkpoints and staging areas to ensure appropriate social distancing between guests.

Here is a list of Sierra Community House’s food donation guidelines: https://sierracommunityhouse.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/FoodDonationGuidelines.pdf.

Reservations for the haunted hotel are required and are available using this link: hyattregencylaketahoe.eventbrite.com.

