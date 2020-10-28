Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to provide COVID briefing at 3pm

(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Oct. 28, 2020
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office has announced that he will provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 situation in a 3 P.M. news conference.

KOLO 8 News Now will broadcast that news conference live on air, at KOLOTV.com and on Facebook.

The state has seen a rise in cases, with a 14-day rolling average of 596 new cases per day. Nevada’s cumulative case count has risen to 96,908 total COVID positive cases.

Washoe County’s COVID case count has also been on the rise.

At today’s news conference, Gov. Sisolak will be joined by Nevada’s COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and NV Dept. of Health and Human Services Deputy Director Julia Peek.

