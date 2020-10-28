Gov. Sisolak orders flags flown half staff for late Carson City Mayor Crowell

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. and state flag flown at half staff on state bui8ldings and grounds Thursday in honor of late Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell.

Crowell served as Carson City mayor for 12 years before dying Sept. 12 at age 74, the governor’s office noted. He served on the Carson City School Board for 11 years prior to that.

There are no public services planned, but a celebration of life is planned for Thursday at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on YouTube.

Sisolak also made Oct. 29, 2020, a day in honor of Crowell.

Robert L. “Bob” Crowell was a native Nevadan, born in Tonopah and raised in Carson City. An attorney by profession, Crowell was a Vietnam veteran and retired Navy captain. He graduated from Stanford University and Hastings School of Law.

He has extensive public service, including serving as president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities and on the Nevada Association of Counties Board of Directors.

“Today, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to such a wonderful man that dedicated his life to the betterment of both the State and this nation,” Sisolak said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, and to put it simply, Nevada is better because of Bob. His dedication to the state was unparalleled. Thus, it is my pleasure to honor this respected serviceman and community leader with this gesture. The First Lady and I once again extend our condolences to his wife Susan, their four children, his friends, and those in the communities he served, as we all honor him today.”

