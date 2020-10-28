Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak orders flags flown half staff for late Carson City Mayor Crowell

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell
Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2020 at 3:11 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak ordered the U.S. and state flag flown at half staff on state bui8ldings and grounds Thursday in honor of late Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell.

Crowell served as Carson City mayor for 12 years before dying Sept. 12 at age 74, the governor’s office noted. He served on the Carson City School Board for 11 years prior to that.

There are no public services planned, but a celebration of life is planned for Thursday at 1 p.m. It will be streamed on YouTube.

Sisolak also made Oct. 29, 2020, a day in honor of Crowell.

Robert L. “Bob” Crowell was a native Nevadan, born in Tonopah and raised in Carson City. An attorney by profession, Crowell was a Vietnam veteran and retired Navy captain. He graduated from Stanford University and Hastings School of Law.

He has extensive public service, including serving as president of the Nevada League of Cities and Municipalities and on the Nevada Association of Counties Board of Directors.

“Today, we will lower the flags and give our esteemed recognition to such a wonderful man that dedicated his life to the betterment of both the State and this nation,” Sisolak said in a statement. “As I’ve said before, and to put it simply, Nevada is better because of Bob. His dedication to the state was unparalleled. Thus, it is my pleasure to honor this respected serviceman and community leader with this gesture. The First Lady and I once again extend our condolences to his wife Susan, their four children, his friends, and those in the communities he served, as we all honor him today.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 1 death, 293 new cases

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Washoe County reported 293 new COVID-19 cases, giving the county 13,090 total cases.

Coronavirus

Gov. Sisolak urges Nevadans to “change the trajectory” as COVID cases rise

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Audrey Owsley
“Here’s my call to action to each and everyone of you today,” the Governor said. “We must remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.”

Politics

Masks mandatory, 250-person cap for Pence rally in Nevada

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nevada fined Douglas County and an airport there more than $5,500 after a September rally for President Donald Trump drew thousands.

Politics

Nevada judge hears GOP challenge to Vegas ballot counting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Donald Trump reelection campaign and Nevada Republicans are seeking a court order to stop mail-in ballot counting and use of a computer to check voter signatures in Democratic-leaning Las Vegas.

Latest News

Crime

Man accused of attempting to steal Reno Police vehicle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Reno Police arrest a man who tried to drive off in one of their vehicles.

News

Nevada: 46 percent of voters have already cast ballots

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gurajpal Sangha
Every Nevada county will have at least one polling location open for in-person voting.

KOLO Cares

Tahoe nonprofits add bike racks and fix-it stations around the basin

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Elizabeth Rodil
The nonprofits added 100 new bike racks and one repair station at popular spots such as gyms and libraries

Fire

Two dead, one injured in Churchill County house fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
The State Fire Marshal Division is investigating after two people were found dead following a house fire in Churchill County.

News

Hyatt Lake Tahoe Haunted Hotel

Updated: 16 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases reported at two Reno elementary schools

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
Contact tracing by the Washoe County Health District is underway.