COVID-19 cases reported at two Reno elementary schools

(MGN)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 7:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Winnemucca Elementary School in Reno. A message was sent to parents Tuesday evening to inform them of the situation.

The Washoe County Health District is conducting contact tracing and the school will continue enhanced cleaning per CDC guidelines. The message did not indicate whether it was a student or staff member that tested positive for the virus.

Rollan Melton Elementary also notified parents Tuesday evening of a positive COVID-19 case. While it was not made clear whether the person was a student or staff member, all kindergartners are being asked to quarantine as a result.

