COVID-19 cases reported at two Reno elementary schools

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - At least one person has tested positive for COVID-19 at Winnemucca Elementary School in Reno. A message was sent to parents Tuesday evening to inform them of the situation.

The Washoe County Health District is conducting contact tracing and the school will continue enhanced cleaning per CDC guidelines. The message did not indicate whether it was a student or staff member that tested positive for the virus.

Rollan Melton Elementary also notified parents Tuesday evening of a positive COVID-19 case. While it was not made clear whether the person was a student or staff member, all kindergartners are being asked to quarantine as a result.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.