Woman dies in car related accident in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department is investigating the death of a woman who was trapped under a vehicle in a parking lot near Wooster High School. Investigators say it happened at approximately 2:29 p.m. at 2050 Villanova Drive on Monday afternoon. Officers found a single vehicle in the parking lot with a woman trapped under the front left tire. She suffered fatal injuries and died at the scene prior to being transported to the hospital. According to Reno Police, the initial investigation showed that the vehicle began to roll back as the woman exited the driver side door, pulling her under the front left tire.

The name of the woman is not being released at this time, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2141. They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900 or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.

