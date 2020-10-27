Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Another very cold night is on the way, followed by a warming trend. Daytime highs will warm back to average Tuesday and then climb into the 70s for valley floors for the rest of the week and holiday weekend. A weak trough, passing to the north, will bring some clouds as November arrives, with temperatures cooling a few degrees. No Measurable precipitation is in the forecast through the next 8 to 10 days at least. We return to standard time at 2 AM on Sunday. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Monday AM Weather

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Cold mornings will give way to mild afternoons with daytime highs slowly warming up each day. Expect sunny and dry conditions to continue through the weekend.

Forecast

Monday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:22 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Monday Web Weather

Forecast

Sunday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 8:35 PM PDT
|
By Mary Jane Belleza
Sunday Web Weather

Forecast

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:50 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A sharp cold front will bring gusty wind, high fire danger, and areas of blowing dust on Saturday. Sunday, much colder air will arrive, delivering a hard freeze area-wide through early next week. Temperatures will rebound heading into Halloween and Nevada Day Weekend. -Jeff

Latest News

Forecast

Friday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:45 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Near average highs are expected today with a slight warm-up tomorrow. Clouds, gusty winds and cold temperatures will return on Sunday.

Forecast

Friday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:35 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
The first freeze of the season is likely overnight, followed by warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday. A much stronger front is on the way Saturday night. Ahead of and along this front, wind will be gusty. Behind it, temperatures will be winter-like, with a hard freeze in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your property for very cold temperatures. -Jeff

Forecast

Thursday AM Weather

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:38 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Gusty winds and cooler temperatures are expected today. A Freeze Watch will be in effect tomorrow morning across northern Nevada.

Forecast

Thursday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:58 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
Two big temperature drops are in the forecast. The first will come before daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees colder, with a breezy, northerly wind. A bigger drop will come late in the weekend. Freezing weather is likely for all valley floors. Highs will likely only rise into the 40s by Sunday and Monday. -Jeff

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:32 AM PDT
|
By Lindsey Matherly
Expect one more mild day with sunny skies, light winds and daytime highs in the upper 70s around Reno.

Forecast

Wednesday Web Weather

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:42 PM PDT
|
By Jeff Thompson
A big temperature drop is coming, with freezing temperatures likely for all areas Friday morning and again late in the weekend into early next week. Wind and areas of blowing dust are likely at times, as the colder air pushes into the region. Little or no precipitation is expected. Ahead of the change, Wednesday will bring one more warm day. Enjoy it while we have it! -Jeff