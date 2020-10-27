Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: RIDE RTC Transit for Free on Election Day

Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:41 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is proud to provide FREE transportation to the community on all transit services on Tuesday, November 3 for Election Day.

In partnership with the Washoe County Registrar of Voters, the RTC is offering free transit service to everyone to be able to reach polling locations. Please check route and schedule information at rtcwashoe.com, as not all polling locations are served by transit.

“Access to the election process should not be a barrier for anyone choosing to vote in person. Using public transportation to reach the polls is an opportunity open to everyone in our community,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

There are a variety of benefits to taking public transportation. For example, if you take a bus, you help reduce greenhouse gas emissions into our environment, which helps promote better air quality in the Truckee Meadows. In addition, public transportation can ease traffic, reduce congestion and save energy and fuel.

Free transit also spurs increased ridership and encourages people who have not tried transit before to do so.

The RTC will also provide FREE transportation on all transit services on Sunday, November 11 on Veterans Day.

