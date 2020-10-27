Advertisement

Sparks man arrested after violent fight with girlfriend

Solis-Sandoval is charged with seven felony counts including domestic battery with substantial bodily harm.
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 10:35 AM PDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Sparks man is facing several charges after what authorities called a violent fight with his girlfriend.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35-year-old Salvador Solis-Sandoval for seven felony counts including domestic battery with substantial bodily harm, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, attempted kidnapping, and three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Investigators said on Saturday, October 24, 2020, Solis-Sandoval repeatedly hit his girlfriend in the face with a handgun while in a vehicle. His girlfriend got away and was picked up at a convenience store by a family member. Investigators said Solis-Sandoval tried to pull his girlfriend from the family member’s vehicle as they were driving away.

His girlfriend was treated by paramedics around 9 p.m. for severe injuries to the face and was ultimately taken to a hospital.

Deputies tracked down Solis-Sandoval at a Sparks apartment which he shared with his wife and family. While serving a search warrant on the residence, Solis-Sandoval’s wife pointed out where a firearm could be found in the apartment. The sheriff’s office said that firearm was found with flesh on it, and was confirmed as stolen out of Humboldt County. Two additional firearms were also found.

