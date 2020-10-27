Advertisement

Salvation Army of Washoe County launches virtual Angel Tree sign-ups

Organizers say this is an easier opportunity for clients to sign-up and help keep people safe and socially distant.
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:11 PM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Due to the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Washoe County is allowing clients to sign up for its Angel Tree program online. For those who do not have internet access, in person options will be announced at a later date.

To sign up:

1.) Visit https://saangeltree.org

2.) At the bottom, click “no” when asked if you have a code.

3.) Type in the zip code of the person’s address that is in need.

4.) Fill out the application.

Leaders say the application will then be reviewed and those who qualify will be notified via email and can coordinate a pick up for Christmas toys for children.

To donate new toys for the Angel Tree, head to www.givetoys.salarmyreno.org and look at the non-profit’s Wal-Mart Registry.

Volunteer opportunities for Angel Tree and additional Christmas programs will be released at a later date.

The organization has served Northern Nevada since 1884 and Reno since 1889.

