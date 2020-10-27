Advertisement

Search for woman who stole political sign in Carson City

A woman was caught on camera stealing a Trump/Pence sign from the front yard of a home in west Carson City.
A woman was caught on camera stealing a Trump/Pence sign from the front yard of a home in west Carson City.(Carson City Sheriff's Office)
Oct. 27, 2020
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A reward is being offered for information in the theft of a political sign from the front yard of a home in west Carson City.

It happened October 25, 2020 at 9:45 p.m.

Authorities said a woman got out of the passenger side of a Saturn VUE, stole a Trump/Pence political sign, then got back in the vehicle and left the area.

The woman is described as white with blonde hair, about 5′5″ to 5′8″ tall, and was wearing shorts, a button up shirt, and black Birkenstock type sandals.

If you recognize the woman, or the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Carson City Sheriff’s Department at 775-391-6205, Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com., or text your tip to 847411 (TIP411) keyword - SW.

