Reno-Tahoe International Airport adding flights to Los Angeles and Atlanta

Reno-Tahoe International Airport
Reno-Tahoe International Airport(RTIA)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 6:49 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority announced on Monday that Delta Air Lines will offer non-stop service to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) three times daily starting on November 20. The new LAX flights mark Delta’s return to the market for the first time since August 2008.

Delta will also resume seasonal non-stop service to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), from November 8 - March 24, 2021.

“Reno-Tahoe continues to shine as an outstanding outdoor leisure destination during these challenging times,” said Daren Griffin, President and CEO of Reno-Tahoe International Airport. “Locally, the additional flights from RNO to major connecting U.S. cities will provide some of the convenience our community was accustomed to pre-COVID. The community can help make these new flights successful by filling the seats.”

To LAX, Delta will fly 76-seat Embraer 175′s. Boeing 757′s with 199-seats will be used between RNO and ATL.

Departure times are:

RNO – LAX

7:00 a.m.

12:12 p.m.

4:05 p.m.

LAX - RNO

9:20 a.m.

1:50 p.m.

8:20 p.m.

RNO - ATL

1:45 p.m. (11/8 - 19)

11:00 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)

ATL - RNO

10:24 a.m. (11/8 – 19)

6:05 p.m. (11/20 – 3/24)

This is the fourth and fifth new flight announcement by the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority since early September which included new non-stop flights to Burbank on JSX and Alaska service to LAX and Palm Springs.

