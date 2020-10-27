Advertisement

Precautionary boil water notice issued in Silver City

(MGN)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Oct. 27, 2020 at 3:21 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - A precautionary boil water notice is in effect in Silver City, authorities reported Tuesday, after a main water line break.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. on 1st Street.

Storey County Public Works shut down the water system to initiate repairs and anticipates the work to be completed within the next few hours.

The precautionary boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

For more information, contact the Storey County Public Works Department at (775) 847-0958.

