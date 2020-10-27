Advertisement

Crash closes portion of Clear Acre Lane

Reno Police investigate a crash at the intersection of Clear Acre Ln. and McCarran Blvd.
Reno Police investigate a crash at the intersection of Clear Acre Ln. and McCarran Blvd.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 10:22 PM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Clear Acre Lane and McCarran Boulevard. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday evening. At least two vehicles were involved and four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of southbound Clear Acre Lane is currently closed and police are unsure when it will reopen.

