Crash closes portion of Clear Acre Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are investigating a crash at the intersection of Clear Acre Lane and McCarran Boulevard. It happened just after 9 p.m. Monday evening. At least two vehicles were involved and four people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A portion of southbound Clear Acre Lane is currently closed and police are unsure when it will reopen.

