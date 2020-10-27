Candy donations needed for “Howl-oween” event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Nevada Humane Society says it is in urgent need of candy donations for this weekend’s Howl-oween celebration.

Organizers say the fun, socially distant trick-or-treating event allows families to safely show off their costumes in the midst of such an abnormal year.

Howl-oween is Saturday October 31 from 3-5 p.m. in the animal shelter’s parking lot at 2825 Longley Lane Suite B in Reno. You can drop off your treats anytime, there are donation bins outside.

Vehicles will be parked for trunk-or-treating, masks are required and you’re asked to leave your pets at home.

For more information head to https://nevadahumanesociety.org/calendar/ or the non-profit’s Facebook page

https://www.facebook.com/nevadahumanesociety/posts/10159186632365656

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.