Vice President Pence to hold Reno rally Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Vice President Mike Pence plans to come to Reno on Thursday, October 29, 2020 for a Make America Great Again! Victory Rally.

According to President Donald Trump’s campaign, the rally will be held at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the event starts at 5 p.m.

General Admission tickets are available online.

Pence’s chief of staff, Marc Short, and “a couple of key staff surrounding the vice president” have tested positive for the virus, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday.

The vice president, who along with his wife, Karen, tested negative on Sunday, according to his office, is considered a “close contact” of the aides under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria but will not quarantine, his spokesman said.

