Sparks Police arrest two men in gun incident

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Two men are under arrest after the Sparks Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance with a gun on Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after 3 p.m. on Victorian Avenue.

Police say the suspects allegedly threatened a person with a gun.

The suspects were identified as John Kramer and Michael Jervik-Harrell who were both found to be in possession of the same short-barreled shotgun at different times during the incident.

Kramer was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a short-barreled shotgun.

Jervik-Harrell was charged with: Violation of Conditions of Bail (Felony), Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, and Possession of a Short-barreled Shotgun.

Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call Sparks Police at (775)353-2231 or Secret Witness at (775)322-4900.

