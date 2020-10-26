Nevada’s Strong named MWC Offensive Player of the Week

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -RENO, Nev. – After a huge performance that helped the Wolf Pack to a season-opening overtime win over Wyoming on Saturday, sophomore quarterback Carson Strong has been named the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week.

Strong posted impressive offensive numbers on Saturday as he completed 39-of-52 pass attempts for 420 yards and slung four touchdown passes to zero interceptions. One of his four touchdown passes included the game-winning strike to junior Romeo Doubs in overtime. Strong’s 39 completions, 420 passing yards and four passing touchdowns are all single game career highs. It was one of the top performances across the nation as his 420 passing yards against Wyoming are the 10th-most in a single game in the FBS this season and his 39 completions rank third.

In addition Strong also extended his streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception to 203, which leads the nation and ranks third all-time in Mountain West history.

Strong was dynamite from start to finish on Saturday, going 7-for-7 for 68 yards on the Wolf Pack’s opening drive, which resulted in a 26-yard touchdown pass to true freshman Tory Horton. Strong found six different receivers on that opening drive. He finished the first half completing 21-of-27 pass attempts for 253 yards and two touchdowns, which included a 50-yard strike to junior Cole Turner.

Up next for Nevada, the Wolf Pack will head south to Las Vegas for a Silver State Series showdown with UNLV this Saturday, Oct. 31 at 7:30 p.m. from the brand new Allegiant Stadium.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.