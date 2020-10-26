Monday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A hard freeze is expected overnight and Monday night. Winds are likely to stick around into early next week. North to northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Gusts of 75 to 100 mph along the Sierra Crest. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect for the Sierra and Mono county through Tuesday. Relative Humidity will be between 15% and 25% through this time but fuels remain extremely dry.

8 Day Forecast Starting Oct 26 (KOLO)

