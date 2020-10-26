Monday AM Weather

A sharp cold front will bring gusty wind, high fire danger, and areas of blowing dust on Saturday. Sunday, much colder air will arrive, delivering a hard freeze area-wide through early next week. Temperatures will rebound heading into Halloween and Nevada Day Weekend. -Jeff
The first freeze of the season is likely overnight, followed by warmer temperatures Friday afternoon and Saturday. A much stronger front is on the way Saturday night. Ahead of and along this front, wind will be gusty. Behind it, temperatures will be winter-like, with a hard freeze in the forecast. Now is the time to winterize your property for very cold temperatures. -Jeff
Two big temperature drops are in the forecast. The first will come before daybreak on Thursday. Temperatures will be 15 to 20 degrees colder, with a breezy, northerly wind. A bigger drop will come late in the weekend. Freezing weather is likely for all valley floors. Highs will likely only rise into the 40s by Sunday and Monday. -Jeff
A big temperature drop is coming, with freezing temperatures likely for all areas Friday morning and again late in the weekend into early next week. Wind and areas of blowing dust are likely at times, as the colder air pushes into the region. Little or no precipitation is expected. Ahead of the change, Wednesday will bring one more warm day. Enjoy it while we have it! -Jeff