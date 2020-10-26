Advertisement

Julian Castro makes campaign stop in Reno on behalf of Biden, Harris

Former Housing Secretary campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before Election Day.
Former Housing Secretary campaigning for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before Election Day.(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With just nine days before Election Day both Republicans and Democrats have visited Nevada in hopes of gaining support.

President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City last Sunday. His son Eric Trump and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are expected to be in Reno on Tuesday.

On Sunday, another notable name came to the Biggest Little City.

“Are y’all ready to win this state for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?” asked former Housing Secretary, Julian Castro.

Castro addressed an estimated 100 supporters at McQueen High School.

“I see a lot of enthusiasm here in Northern Nevada for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he said. "(The American people) know that Joe Biden has a strong plan to get us past this pandemic, to get people back to work, and to get our small businesses back open, and to tackle things like climate change that are a real challenge for our generation.”

Castro was a part of former President Barack Obama’s cabinet. He worked alongside Joe Biden for nearly three years. Castro believes the Democratic Presidential Nominee is the right choice for Nevada.

“I know (Biden) has the experience, and has the wisdom to get us past these challenging times," said Castro. "I think America sees that as well. I hope that Nevadans will resoundingly send a message that they believe in Joe Biden and that we can have a brighter America because of his leadership.”

Castro stressed the importance of voting early in Nevada just days away from that deadline.

With a number of swing-states going to President Trump in 2016, Castro does not want people in any state to sit on the sidelines and think they cannot make an impact.

Castro will spend his time before Election Day campaigning for Democrats who need his voice.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Preventing cyber bullying

Updated: 1 hour ago
Berger said the best thing parents and teachers can do is educate on what cyber bullying is and to role play scenarios.

Health

Nevada reports 891 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials say 735 of the new cases were in Clark County along with one of the five deaths.

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: Record active infections increases to 1,872

Updated: 6 hours ago
Fifty-nine percent of all intensive care unit beds are occupied and 17 percent of all ventilators are in use.

Politics

Eric Trump campaigns for his father in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Staff
Eric Trump is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. at a “Make America Great Again” event at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at 3800 S. Virginia St.

Latest News

Crime

Two arrested in Sparks drive-by shooting

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
The victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Politics

Kamala Harris to campaign in Reno on Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Staff
There were no details given on the time and location.

Crime

Las Vegas police: Neighbors dispute may have led to homicide

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Witnesses told police that the incident began with a man and woman who were neighbors argued and it escalated to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim.

News

Effort To Rescue Horses

Updated: 12 hours ago
Horse rescue program is holding an auction.

News

Homeless Warming Shelters Closed Due to COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Nevada beats Wyoming to open season 37-34

Updated: 22 hours ago
Nevada beats Wyoming to open season 37-34