Julian Castro makes campaign stop in Reno on behalf of Biden, Harris

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With just nine days before Election Day both Republicans and Democrats have visited Nevada in hopes of gaining support.

President Donald Trump held a rally in Carson City last Sunday. His son Eric Trump and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris are expected to be in Reno on Tuesday.

On Sunday, another notable name came to the Biggest Little City.

“Are y’all ready to win this state for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?” asked former Housing Secretary, Julian Castro.

Castro addressed an estimated 100 supporters at McQueen High School.

“I see a lot of enthusiasm here in Northern Nevada for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," he said. "(The American people) know that Joe Biden has a strong plan to get us past this pandemic, to get people back to work, and to get our small businesses back open, and to tackle things like climate change that are a real challenge for our generation.”

Castro was a part of former President Barack Obama’s cabinet. He worked alongside Joe Biden for nearly three years. Castro believes the Democratic Presidential Nominee is the right choice for Nevada.

“I know (Biden) has the experience, and has the wisdom to get us past these challenging times," said Castro. "I think America sees that as well. I hope that Nevadans will resoundingly send a message that they believe in Joe Biden and that we can have a brighter America because of his leadership.”

Castro stressed the importance of voting early in Nevada just days away from that deadline.

With a number of swing-states going to President Trump in 2016, Castro does not want people in any state to sit on the sidelines and think they cannot make an impact.

Castro will spend his time before Election Day campaigning for Democrats who need his voice.

