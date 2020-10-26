Gov. Sisolak to address Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Governor Steve Sisolak is expected to discuss details of Nevada’s COVID-19 vaccine plan Monday during a press conference from Carson City.

The Governor will speak at 3 p.m. from the Nevada State Legislature.

His office said he will be joined by Candice McDaniel, Health Bureau Chief, Bureau of Child, Family, and Community Wellness, Division of Public and Behavioral Health, and Shannon Bennett, Immunization Program Manager, Division of Public and Behavioral Health.

The press conference comes about a week after Governor Sisolak addressed the state and urged Nevadans to continue efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and said the state is seeing an alarming trend in new cases and hospitalizations.

