177 arrests, 109 survivors rescued during largest anti-human trafficking operation in Ohio’s history

Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.
Ohio Attorney Gen. Dave Yost is shown in a file photo. On Monday, he announced massive arrests in connection with a human trafficking operation.(Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Oct. 26, 2020 at 9:02 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost discussed the results of what he believes was the largest anti-human tracking operation in the state’s history, which was conducted in the last week, WOIO reported.

A virtual press conference with Yost, as well as representatives from the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, U.S. Marshals Service, Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office and more was held on Monday morning.

Yost announced that 177 arrests of “Johns” and traffickers were made during Operation Hope. More than a dozen of those arrests involved men who were attempting to arrange sex with a child.

Yost added that 109 survivors of human trafficking were rescued.

“The difference between simple prostitution and human trafficking is the difference between two and three,” Yost said.

Prostitution is an arrangement usually between a “John” and a female.

“Human trafficking involves a third party, typically taking a cut of the money,” Yost added.

The anti-human trafficking operation was conducted in collaboration with more than 50 federal, Ohio state and local law enforcement agencies.

