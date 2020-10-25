Advertisement

Two arrested in Sparks drive-by shooting

Brandon Best, left, and. Francisco Corrales.
Brandon Best, left, and. Francisco Corrales.(Washoe County jail)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 12:15 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department said a person was injured Saturday night in a drive-by shooting a few blocks east of Dilworth Middle School and police arrested two suspects.

Brandon Best, 20, was arrested on suspicion of battery with a deadly weapon and firing a gun from a vehicle. Francisco Corrales, 25, was arrested for conspiracy to commit battery with a deadly weapon and for an out-of-state arrest warrant.

Police said they received the report of the drive-by shooting at about 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Prater Way. Someone fired several shots into the victim’s home and struck the victim once. The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Police said they found Best and Corrales a short time later at another location and arrested them after the conclusion of their investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or go to http://www.secretwitness.com.

