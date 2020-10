RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Cold temperatures are expected Sunday through Tuesday morning behind a strong cold front. Temperatures will only be in the 30s and 40s during the day with morning lows Monday and Tuesday from the single digits to the mid 20s. Keep a look out for blowing dust due to gusty northeast winds. Now’s the time to winterize your pipes.

Oct 24 (KOLO)

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.