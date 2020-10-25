Nevada reports 891 new coronavirus cases and 5 more deaths

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) - Nevada health officials on Sunday reported nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases with five additional deaths.

The 891 additional cases increased the state’s totals to 95,703 cases and 1,748 deaths.

Nevada Department of Health and Human Services officials say 735 of the new cases were in Clark County along with one of the five deaths.

The state’s largest county, which includes Las Vegas, also has had nearly 79,000 of Nevada’s cases and almost 1,500 of its deaths. State health officials on Saturday reported 1,146 new coronavirus cases. The last time Nevada reported more than 1,000 cases in a single day was Aug. 14 with 1,099.

