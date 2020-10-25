Nevada gets first win in 37-34 overtime thriller over Wyoming

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Nevada Athletics Postgame notes – Wyoming

-Sophomore QB Carson Strong set single-game career-highs in the following categories: passing yards (420), passing completions (39), passing TDs (4). It marked his second career, and second consecutive, 400-yard passing performance.

-Carson Strong extended his streak of consecutive pass attempts without an interception to 203, which leads the nation.

-Carson Strong finished the first half completing 21-of-27 passes for 253 yards and two touchdowns, a single-game first half high in passing yards.

-Carson Strong was 7-for-7 for 68 yards on the Wolf Pack’s opening drive, which resulted in a 26-yard TD pass to true freshman Tory Horton. Strong found six different receivers on that opening drive.

-Sophomore WR Romeo Doubs produced the fifth 100-yard receiving game of his career. Doubs finished with 117 yards on a single-game career-high 12 receptions. He scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

-Junior TE Cole Turner entered today with six career receptions for 88 yards. He finished the game setting single-game career highs in nearly every receiving category snagging seven catches for a game-high 119 yards and two touchdown receptions. He had a long catch of 50 yards, also a career high.

-Romeo Doubs and Cole Turner became the first Wolf Pack duo to record 100-yards receiving in the same game since Aug. 31, 2018 when Kaleb Fossum and McLane Mannix put up 139 and 132, respectively, against Portland State.

-Jacob Gardner is first true freshman to start at left tackle in Nevada’s FBS history (since 1992).

-True freshman WR Tory Horton scored his first collegiate touchdown on his first collegiate reception on Nevada’s opening drive, a 26-yard catch.

-Junior DT Dom Peterson extended his tackles for loss streak to nine games and has recorded a TFL in 12 of his last 13 games.

-Senior P Julian Diaz recorded two 70-yard punts late in the game. His career-long 76-yard punt with 2:56 left in the fourth pinned Wyoming at its own 10-yard line, and his 71-yard punt with under two minutes to play in regulation put the Cowboys at their own 1-yard line. Diaz’s 76-yard punt was the longest by a Nevada player since a 74-yard punt by Quinton Conaway on Oct. 6, 2018 against Fresno State.

-Senior DB Berdale Robins posted his fourth career interception with under six minutes to play in the fourth, leading to a go-ahead Nevada field goal. Robins leads all active players with four career interceptions.

-Senior DE Sam Hammond recorded 2.5 tackles for loss in the game to lead the Wolf Pack defense. It marked a single-game career-high. -Senior LB Lawson Hall and senior DE Kameron Toomer each recorded a solo sack in the game, giving Hall 2.5 sacks in his career and giving Toomer 2.0.

-Sophomore PK Brandon Talton was 1-for-1 in field goal attempts and has made his last seven field goal attempts dating back to last season.

-True freshman RB Avery Morrow scored the first rushing touchdown of his career at the 10:30 mark of the third quarter on an 18-yard rush.

-Ten Wolf Pack players played in their first collegiate game: OL Jacob Gardner, WR Isaac Jernagin, RB Avery Morrow, WR Jamaal Bell, DB Zeke Robbins, WR Tory Horton, DB AJ King, LB Naki Mateialona, DB Micah Lilo, WR Charles Ross.

-Seven Wolf Pack players got their first collegiate starts: true freshman OL Jacob Gardner, sophomore WR Justin Lockhart, junior TE Cole Turner, senior DT Zak Mahannah, junior LB Lamin Touray, junior DB JoJuan Claiborne and redshirt freshman DB Kieran Clark.

-This marked Nevada’s 15th overtime game in its FBS history and the Pack’s eighth win in that span. Nevada’s last overtime win came in the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl in December of 2018.

-Nevada is now 64-46-3 all-time in season opening games and has won six of its last seven season openers.

-The all-time series now stands at 5-4 in favor of Wyoming.

