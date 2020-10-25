Advertisement

Las Vegas police: Neighbors dispute may have led to homicide

Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
Police in Goldsboro say the shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 10:14 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a dispute between neighbors in northeast Las Vegas may have played a role in a homicide.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they were called out to the scene of a shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police say they found a man in his early 30s with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the incident began with a man and woman who were neighbors argued and it escalated to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim. Several neighbors tackled the suspect and wrestled the gun away from her before she fled the scene and left her two children behind. 

