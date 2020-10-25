Las Vegas police: Neighbors dispute may have led to homicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Police say a dispute between neighbors in northeast Las Vegas may have played a role in a homicide.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they were called out to the scene of a shooting around 6 p.m. Saturday. Police say they found a man in his early 30s with a single gunshot wound.

He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that the incident began with a man and woman who were neighbors argued and it escalated to the suspect pulling out a gun and shooting the victim. Several neighbors tackled the suspect and wrestled the gun away from her before she fled the scene and left her two children behind.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)