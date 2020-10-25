Advertisement

Kamala Harris to campaign in Reno on Tuesday

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Joe Biden Campaign announced Sunday that U.S. Sen Kamala Harris will visit Reno on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

There were no details given on the time and location.

Harris, who is Biden’s vice-presidential candidate, will also visit Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The announcement said more details will come.

Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, visited Reno on Oct. 8.

Harris is the first woman of black and Asian Indian heritage to be nominated as vice president on a major political party ticket.

