Eric Trump campaigns for his father in Reno on Tuesday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The campaign for President Donald Trump announced Sunday that Eric Trump will campaign for his father Tuesday in Reno.

Eric Trump is scheduled to appear at 1 p.m. at a “Make America Great Again” event at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa at 3800 S. Virginia St. Click here for tickets.

Doors open at noon.

The appearance by Eric Trump follows two appearances in western Nevada by President Donald Trump and two by Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump also goes to Las Vegas Tuesday for another Trump event.

