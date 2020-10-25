Elko County jury convicts man in home invasion murder trial

ELKO, Nev. (AP) - Elko County jurors convicted a 26-year-old man of murder and other charges stemming from what prosecutors said was a 2018 home invasion that left one man dead.

The Elko Daily Free Press reports that jurors on Friday convicted Alan Honeyestewa of murder, attempted robbery with use of a firearm and home invasion with possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Honeyestewa was acquitted of one misdemeanor charge in the case stemming from the shooting death of 33-year-old Brad Smith during a gun battle at Smith’s home. The case had already sent another man to prison for life.

