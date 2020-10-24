Several people injured in crash on US 395 near Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on US 395 in Douglas County that injured several people. It happened just after 2 p.m. in the area of Jake’s Hill south of Gardnerville. Investigators say a truck crossed the centerline and sideswiped a van.

Several people were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, including one via Care Flight. The highway was closed briefly as crews cleared debris, but has since reopened. According to NHP, impairment did not seem to be a factor, but the agency is investigating whether a medical emergency led to the crash.

