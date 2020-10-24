Reno Type staying busy during election year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Campaign season has been good to Reno Type.

“Print shops are normally busy but this (year) has kind of amped it up a little bit," said David Worthen, production manager at Reno Type, a print shop off of Rock Blvd.

Since August, the staff has put together political mailers from start to finish.

“In the last three weeks we have done close to a half-million pieces of mail," said Worthen.

Worthen and his crew expect to send off close to 600,000 mailers by the time election season ends.

Everything is done in-house. The first step is to get the paper. Then the staff at Reno Type loads it into the printers. After the political candidate and designers at Reno Type agree on the look of the mailing, the design gets loaded into the computer.

“We make sure that (candidates) get the message out there in a way that makes sense to them," said Worthen.

Postal software puts addresses on each piece of mail. Then the design gets sent over to the print shop.

“After printing, it’s on to binding," according to Worthen. "We cut it, then tray it in a specific order for the post office.”

Other machines can also come into play. Once the mail is loaded into bins it goes into delivery vans before an employee drops the batch off at the post office. The delivery is weighed to make sure every order is complete.

“There is a lot of lifting that is involved," Worthen said. "We’re talking tons and tons of paper a day that comes through here. What’s important to us is that we’re getting the word out that people need to get out and vote.”

The entire process of unloading, stocking, designing, printing, cutting, sorting, loading, and delivering can be done in matter of hours or days depending on the order.

