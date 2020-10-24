Advertisement

Reno Type staying busy during election year

Reno Type has printed more than 500,000 pieces of mail during this election season
Reno Type has printed more than 500,000 pieces of mail during this election season(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:54 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Campaign season has been good to Reno Type.

“Print shops are normally busy but this (year) has kind of amped it up a little bit," said David Worthen, production manager at Reno Type, a print shop off of Rock Blvd.

Since August, the staff has put together political mailers from start to finish.

“In the last three weeks we have done close to a half-million pieces of mail," said Worthen.

Worthen and his crew expect to send off close to 600,000 mailers by the time election season ends.

Everything is done in-house. The first step is to get the paper. Then the staff at Reno Type loads it into the printers. After the political candidate and designers at Reno Type agree on the look of the mailing, the design gets loaded into the computer.

“We make sure that (candidates) get the message out there in a way that makes sense to them," said Worthen.

Postal software puts addresses on each piece of mail. Then the design gets sent over to the print shop.

“After printing, it’s on to binding," according to Worthen. "We cut it, then tray it in a specific order for the post office.”

Other machines can also come into play. Once the mail is loaded into bins it goes into delivery vans before an employee drops the batch off at the post office. The delivery is weighed to make sure every order is complete.

“There is a lot of lifting that is involved," Worthen said. "We’re talking tons and tons of paper a day that comes through here. What’s important to us is that we’re getting the word out that people need to get out and vote.”

The entire process of unloading, stocking, designing, printing, cutting, sorting, loading, and delivering can be done in matter of hours or days depending on the order.

Reno Type offers other services. To contact them, visit their website.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Saturday Web Weather

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A sharp cold front will bring gusty wind, high fire danger, and areas of blowing dust on Saturday. Sunday, much colder air will arrive, delivering a hard freeze area-wide through early next week. Temperatures will rebound heading into Halloween and Nevada Day Weekend. -Jeff

Crime

Three California men arrested for murder after evidence found in Reno area

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Evidence found in Reno reportedly was connected to the murder.

News

Oroville Double Murder Investigation

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Authorities found evidence in Reno connected with the double murder investigation.

Traffic

Several people injured in crash on US 395 near Gardnerville

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Matt Vaughan
At least one person was transported via Care Flight.

Latest News

Health

Washoe County COVID-19: 350 new cases, sets daily record

Updated: 1 hour ago
Officials said the seven-day moving average for new cases per day in Washoe County reached a new high of 128.

Politics

Nevada’s 2020 ballot questions explained

Updated: 2 hours ago
KOLO 8 News Now’s Terri Russell takes a closer look at the statewide questions appearing on the 2020 General Election ballot.

Sports

Kaepernick among six inductees into Wolf Pack Hall of Fame Class

Updated: 6 hours ago
Former Wolf Pack star Colin Kaepernick headlines this year’s Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

News

Church hands out 1,200 free food boxes each week

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Denise Wong
Church distributes more than 1,200 food boxes each week to community members.

News

STEP2 adapting to pandemic, holding annual fundraiser virtually

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Josh Little
It’s been a challenging year for most non-profits, trying to stay funded while also continuing their mission during this pandemic. But STEP2 has found a way to keep helping those in need.

News

Pandemic restrictions creating challenges for families of those in care homes

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By John Macaluso
Coronavirus restrictions are hurting communication between care home patients and their loved ones.