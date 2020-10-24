Pres. Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that “meaningful observation” of signature-checking is impossible in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county.

The lawsuit filed 10 days before the Nov. 3 election alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April from the Secretary of State for the vote plan.

It also complains that a GOP offer to install video monitoring equipment at the Clark County election headquarters was rejected.

