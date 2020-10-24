Advertisement

Pres. Trump campaign sues in Nevada to stop Vegas-area vote count

President Donald Trump launches 2020 campaign Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.
President Donald Trump launches 2020 campaign Photo: The White House / Joyce N. Boghosian via MGN.(KOLO)
By Ken Ritter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:29 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Trump campaign and Nevada Republicans want a state judge to stop the counting of Las Vegas-area mail-in ballots, alleging that “meaningful observation” of signature-checking is impossible in the state’s biggest and most Democratic-leaning county.

The lawsuit filed 10 days before the Nov. 3 election alleges the local elections chief failed to get proper approval in April from the Secretary of State for the vote plan.

It also complains that a GOP offer to install video monitoring equipment at the Clark County election headquarters was rejected.

