Local business owners face financial challenges during the pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 2020 has not been an easy year. After months of being shut down, business owners are playing a game of catch up, having to lay off many employees. Many business owners are not able to get any financial help.

On Monday, October 19, a state 20 million dollar COVID relief program to help small businesses began accepting applications. The original deadline was set for Monday, November 2 at 5 pm, but after only three days and overwhelming response, state leaders said 20 million more dollars were added to the program, but the deadline was moved to Thursday, October 22 at 5 PM. Eric Howe, co-owner of Time Square Jewelers in Reno said that on Thursday at 12:45 in the afternoon, they made an attempt to apply, but were unsuccessful.

“All the bills you know that rent doesn’t stop, we paid all of our employees and everything during those times as well,” said Howe. “It just seems like some of the grants and application process can be better thought out.”

Howe said he knows his business is one of the many ships stranded in the middle of the ocean and slowly sinking. He added that the grant could have been their saving grace.

“It was for rent, for payroll, for your utilities, the big items like that, but also for our PPE, and also the other protective measures like plexiglass,” Howe explained.

Howe along with other small local businesses are waiting for another chance to get some relief. He said currently they need all the support they can get.

“Please go out and sponsor your businesses, spend your money there instead of online, cause if you don’t we will not be around,” Howe said.

The spread of COVID-19 is closing many businesses in our area, owners doing everything they can before it is too late.

