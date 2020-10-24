Advertisement

House fire displaces Sun Valley family

House fire on Carol Drive in Sun Valley.
House fire on Carol Drive in Sun Valley.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 9:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire on Carol Drive in Sun Valley that started just before 8:30 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators say the fire started in the back portion of the house while the family was at home. Fortunately, the family of six was able to get out safely and call 911. In addition to the people living in the home, 11 dogs and 7 cats also made it out of the home. Fire officials say the Red Cross will be assisting the displaced family.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

