Arnold Schwarzenegger feels ‘fantastic’ after heart surgery

FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.
FILE - Arnold Schwarzenegger discusses "Terminator: Dark Fate" during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon on April 4, 2019, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger says he feels "fantastic" after his recent heart surgery. The 73-year-old actor and former California governor said on social media Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger says he is feeling “fantastic” after his recent heart surgery.

The 73-year-old “Terminator” actor and former California governor said on social media Friday that he had a new aortic valve implanted in his heart. He posted a photo of himself with a thumbs up from his hospital bed.

“Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery,” he wrote. The actor underwent heart surgery in 2018 to replaced a pulmonary valve that was originally installed in 1997.

Schwarzenegger also posted some photos of himself standing in front of a few monuments in Cleveland.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

