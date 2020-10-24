Arctic cold front heads for Nevada, spurs freeze warning

RENO, Nev. (AP) - The first arctic cold front of the season is headed for Nevada this weekend. Single-digit lows are expected by Sunday morning in the northeast part of the state and overnight lows below freezing are possible early next week as far south as the desert north of Las Vegas.

The National Weather Service said Friday much colder temperatures will move into the entire region Sunday night through Monday morning, with hard freezes in western Nevada and single digits possible in Sierra valleys.

If you haven't prepared for the cold temps coming, NOW is the time!



Hard Freeze expected through the whole region by Monday morning, even in the warmer city centers. #brrrr pic.twitter.com/EoVTR0bFbf — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 24, 2020