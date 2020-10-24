Arctic cold front heads for Nevada, spurs freeze warning
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The first arctic cold front of the season is headed for Nevada this weekend. Single-digit lows are expected by Sunday morning in the northeast part of the state and overnight lows below freezing are possible early next week as far south as the desert north of Las Vegas.
The National Weather Service said Friday much colder temperatures will move into the entire region Sunday night through Monday morning, with hard freezes in western Nevada and single digits possible in Sierra valleys.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
Very cold temps are expected Sun-Tues AM behind a strong cold front. Highs will only be in the 30s and 40s during the day w/ morning lows Mon & Tues from the single digits to the mid 20s. Now is the time to prepare, winterizing irrigation systems & checking on pets. #nvwx #CAwx pic.twitter.com/PWdkRwRihl— NWS Reno (@NWSReno) October 24, 2020