Three California men arrested for murder after evidence found in Reno area

Michael Griff, Austin Hogan and Kyle Smith
Michael Griff, Austin Hogan and Kyle Smith(Butte Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 1:34 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OROVILLE, Calif. (KOLO) - The Butte County, CA, Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) has arrested three men for a double murder connecting Florida to California to Nevada.

Investigators say the victims, Jerry Bonds, 39, and Randy Bonds, 33, flew from their homes in Florida to Los Angeles, rented a vehicle and traveled to the Butte County area. Family members became concerned and contacted authorities.

The BCSO and the Chico FBI Office found evidence leading to Ponderosa Way in Forbestown, CA, east of Oroville. In a search of a wooded area, detectives found the bodies of the two men who had apparently been shot.

The vehicle rented by Jerry and Randy Bonds was found in the Boomtown, NV, area. BCSO detectives worked with Reno Police to execute a search warrant in Reno that reportedly developed additional evidence connected to the murders.

Based on the evidence, detectives arrested Michael Griff, 21, Austin Hogan, 21, and Kyle Smith, 24, for first degree murder. The three suspects had all been living at a home in Oroville.

Investigators have not said how the rental vehicle ended up in Nevada or what the connection is between the suspects and the search warrant served in Reno.

The Butte Co. Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact Detective Tristan Harper or Detective Zach Price at 530-538-7671.

The vehicle rented by the murder victims was found in Boomtown, NV.
The vehicle rented by the murder victims was found in Boomtown, NV.(KOLO-TV)

