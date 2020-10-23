Advertisement

The Road Ahead with RTC: RTC Launches New FlexRIDE Service in Spanish Springs and Somersett

Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County is getting ready to launch its new FlexRIDE transit service in the Spanish Springs and Somersett areas on Saturday, October 24, 2020. FlexRIDE is an on-demand, shared-ride public transit service that provides users with curbside-to-curbside service within each FlexRIDE zone.

“These are new areas of our community that the RTC has not been able to serve before, due to funding constraints. But, with innovative solutions and vision from the RTC Board, we are now able to bring transit to more areas of our community, reaching more people, and expanding transportation choices in the region,” said RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas.

The RTC is also transitioning to a new FlexRIDE app for all current and future FlexRIDE services, including North Valleys FlexRIDE and Sparks FlexRIDE. New and existing FlexRIDE users using smartphones and tablets are asked to download the free RTC Washoe FlexRIDE app from the Apple App Store or Google Play to book rides beginning on October 24. On that date, the older Transloc app will no longer work to book rides.

Scheduling a FlexRIDE is done by using the RTC Washoe FlexRIDE app on your smartphone or tablet, or calling a dispatcher at (775) 335-0035. Schedule your ride at your desired travel time and the ride can be expected to arrive to the curbside closest to your location 15 minutes or less. Fares will be the same as the standard RTC RIDE fares, $2 per ride or $3 for a day pass. Reduced fares will also be the same as existing RTC RIDE reduced fares.

